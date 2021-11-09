Family to be reunited in Myrtle Beach after Canadian border reopens

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many families will soon be reunited with their loved ones as the Untied States reopens the land border to Canada.

Holly Turner has not been able to see her parents for almost two years because of COVID-19, but that is changing Tuesday. She is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her parents from Canada.

Even though the border is back open, Canada requires its citizens to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test when they reenter the country. But those requirements are not stopping Canadians from traveling to the United States.

Turner added getting down to the beach has not been an easy task, but she says it is worth it.

She says wait times at the border range from one to three hours, proving just how excited these northerly neighbors are to come back to both America and the Grand Strand.

“They were there around 5 in the morning, and yes, the line-ups are full speed. We are all just ready to escape the cold especially and get down to the south, see family see friends, just travel and have the opportunity to move because they are just stuck in one area,” said Turner.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says Canadian travelers are the top international visitors to the Grand Strand.

