Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family to be reunited in Myrtle Beach after Canadian border reopens

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many families will soon be reunited with their loved ones as the Untied States reopens the land border to Canada.

Holly Turner has not been able to see her parents for almost two years because of COVID-19, but that is changing Tuesday. She is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her parents from Canada.

Even though the border is back open, Canada requires its citizens to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test when they reenter the country. But those requirements are not stopping Canadians from traveling to the United States.

Turner added getting down to the beach has not been an easy task, but she says it is worth it.

She says wait times at the border range from one to three hours, proving just how excited these northerly neighbors are to come back to both America and the Grand Strand.

“They were there around 5 in the morning, and yes, the line-ups are full speed. We are all just ready to escape the cold especially and get down to the south, see family see friends, just travel and have the opportunity to move because they are just stuck in one area,” said Turner.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says Canadian travelers are the top international visitors to the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
SCHP identifies suspect vehicle in the fatal hit and run of tow-truck driver. Open app for...
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash along I-95 in Dillon County, troopers say
Former altar boy files lawsuit claiming sexual abuse involving Myrtle Beach priest

Latest News

.
'Crossing the pond:' City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
The question isn’t when Trump will start campaigning. It’s whether he’ll stop.
Adele performs a tribute to George Michael at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12,...
Videos of Adele, Harry Styles stopping concerts go viral after deadly Astroworld festival