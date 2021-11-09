Deputies make arrest after shots fired into Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after several shots were fired into a Darlington County home Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the shooting on Sally Circle off McIver Road shortly after 10 a.m., Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple shots into a home from a vehicle.

A deputy in the area was able to stop the suspect’s vehicle as it left the scene.

Young said the suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

According to Young, the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.