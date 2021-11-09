Darlington County deputies investigate deadly weekend shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is dead after a weekend shooting in Darlington County.

According to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Beatrice Street early Saturday morning.

Two vehicles reportedly stopped in the roadway and opened fire on each other.

Young said the male victim arrived at McLeod Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

