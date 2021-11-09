Coroner lists ‘fentanyl toxicity’ as cause of death for Florence County inmate

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the manner and cause of death for an inmate.

Tiffany Love Williams, 29, was found unresponsive in her jail cell back in August. Crews tried to resuscitate her at the jail but those efforts failed, so she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Williams’ autopsy found no evidence of trauma or natural disease that contributed to her death, but her toxicology report revealed what did.

“Toxicological studies were conducted and revealed the descendant had a toxic level of fentanyl in her system,” von Lutcken stated.

Fentanyl is an opioid medication that is commonly associated with medicinal use, heroin and other narcotics.

The coroner said at the time that Williams was booked into the Florence County Detention Center, she had admitted to using heroin recently.

Williams’ cause of death will be listed as “fentanyl toxicity” and the manner of death is ruled as accidental.

