Coroner identifies tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95; search continues for suspect vehicle

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers continue to search for the driver accused of hitting and killing a tow truck driver along I-95 in Dillon County.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near mile marker.

The SCHP said a tow truck operator was standing outside of the truck and assisting a disabled vehicle when they were hit and killed by a Volvo VNL.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 48-year-old Steven Bullard of Red Springs, N.C.

According to SCHP, the suspect vehicle is between 2004 - 2007 Volvo VNL, white in color, but could have previously been green in color.

SCHP said the vehicle should have damage on the front right corner (passenger side) and be missing the headlight, portions of the fiberglass hood, and the intake grille.

The vehicle drove off after hitting both the tow truck driver and the tow truck, according to troopers.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

