Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope

By Ian Klein
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Oftentimes, children in foster care have nothing more than the clothes they are wearing, but for nearly 20 years, the nonprofit Fostering Hope in downtown Conway has changed that.

Our Community Champion is Tabby Shelton, who is the owner and founder of Fostering Hope.

The idea for Fostering Hope began 18 years ago after Shelton adopted twin boys who arrived at her home with garbage bags full of old clothes that they’ve been given.

Shelton said she wanted to build a place where kids can go and get the clothes and toys that they need.

Since then, Fostering Hope has grown and serves five counties in South Carolina.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

.
Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope
Lake City home
Grand Strand pastor needs help turning abandoned Pee Dee home into addiction recovery shelter
.
Grand Strand pastor needs help turning abandoned Pee Dee home into addiction recovery shelter
Happy seniors networking together at home.
Surfside Beach hosts ‘Senior Fair’ for healthcare, financial planning