Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Oftentimes, children in foster care have nothing more than the clothes they are wearing, but for nearly 20 years, the nonprofit Fostering Hope in downtown Conway has changed that.

Our Community Champion is Tabby Shelton, who is the owner and founder of Fostering Hope.

The idea for Fostering Hope began 18 years ago after Shelton adopted twin boys who arrived at her home with garbage bags full of old clothes that they’ve been given.

Shelton said she wanted to build a place where kids can go and get the clothes and toys that they need.

Since then, Fostering Hope has grown and serves five counties in South Carolina.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.