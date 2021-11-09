Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

City of Conway may become latest municipality to implement limitation on open carry

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders in Conway are considering placing limitations on when and where people can open carry within city limits.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long spoke to city council members about restricting open carry during public events and in city government buildings.

“It’s not everywhere you go in the city. It’s not everywhere you go walking down the streets, the city streets on a normal day. But it’s only under these very narrow circumstances, that we say we believe as a city, that we just want to curtail the potential for gun violence. With these limited exceptions, we want to have a little more limitations on it,” Chief Long said.

Members of the council will look at the proposal during their next meeting on November 15. Councilmember Will Goldfinch said even as a gun owner he’s on board with the limitations.

He said despite the state law, city governments have the responsibility and right to keep their residents safe.

Long said there are already restrictions for open carry at schools and at the county courthouse, which is why he thinks it should also apply to city government buildings as well.

“If you’re looking at the city courthouse, and the other city government building and there’s a lot that’s happening in there like zoning and code enforcement and other issues where sometimes there’s controversy about it,” Long added.

Goldfinch said he’s in support of it because he believes it’ll make it easier for law enforcement to do their jobs, as it’s a preventive measure.

“We would support them putting a ban on this when there’s a special event taking place, just to make their jobs as law enforcement a little easier,” Goldfinch said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach
Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt in shooting in Murrells Inlet; 1 in custody
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting

Latest News

.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
On Monday afternoon, SLED officials released the 2020 crime report in which they reported that...
Report shows “alarming” increase in violent crime in South Carolina in 2020
South Carolina’s teachers say they are dealing with a “crisis,” a critical shortage of teachers...
SC educator advocacy groups to seek lawmakers’ help to remediate teacher shortage ‘crisis’
HCFR: 3 people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Aynor area
HCFR: 3 taken to hospital after two-car crash in Aynor area