Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver

Happened on White Horse Road.
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville County, according to coroner Parks Evans with Greenville County Coroner’s Office.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville County, according to coroner Parks Evans with Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on White Horse Road near Claxton Drive, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Flood, a Greenville County deputy was attempting to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle. Troopers said it was a head-on collision.

The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene, Flood said. Troopers said the 35-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, all three occupants in the other vehicle were hurt.

Troopers said a 7-year-old passenger and a 5-year-old passenger were not wearing seat belts. They were both taken to a hospital, where the 7-year-old died.

The driver of that vehicle was wearing a seat belt, was injured and was taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

According to Flood, no deputies were injured.

This case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

