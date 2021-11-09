CCU’s Grayson McCall named a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist

FORT WORTH, Texas – Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award,

Last week, McCall was also named a semifinalist for the 2021 Maxwell Award and a Top 10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The second-year signal-caller for the Chants leads the nation in passing efficiency at 216.1, in passing yards per completion at 17.78 yards per completion, and yards per pass attempt at 13.06 per pass, while ranking third in all of FBS in completion percentage, completing 73.4 percent of his passes this season (116-for-158).

He also leads the Sun Belt Conference and ranks in the top 25 nationally in passing touchdowns with 17, passing yards per game at 257. 9, points responsible for with 126, points responsible for per game with an average of 15.8 per contest, and in total offense with an average of 275.1 yards per game.

In alphabetical order, the semifinalists are Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Oregon’s Anthony Brown, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Fresno State’s Jake Haener, Frank Harris of UTSA, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina, SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Will Rogers of Mississippi State, Nevada’s Carson Strong, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Malik Willis of Liberty, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky.

The semifinalist list is comprised of nine seniors, five juniors, four sophomores, and two freshmen, and consists of players from nine FBS conferences as well as one football independent. The Southeastern Conference has the most honorees with five, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference (four).

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will take place on the award’s three social media accounts—Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The top five vote-getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. Each round of the selection process will offer two one-week voting periods for fans.

The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.2 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org.

