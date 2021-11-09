CCU safety Alex Spillum tabbed Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina redshirt senior safety Alex Spillum was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

In the 28-8 road win at Georgia Southern last Saturday, Spillum blocked his second punt of the season which led directly to a CCU touchdown to end the first half.

In the second quarter, Spillum broke through on the right side of the line and blocked the GS punt with his right hand. The blocked ball was scooped up by Mason Shelton who ran it into the end zone from 33 yards out to put CCU up 21-0 at the halftime break.

Spillum, who also blocked a punt and recovered it himself in the end zone for a touchdown versus Kansas in week two, has blocked two punts this season that has directly led to a special team score.

On the season, Coastal has blocked four kicks -three punts and one PAT - and has scored a touchdown on three of the four blocked punts this season.

The conference weekly award is the first this season for Spillum but the sixth overall for the Chanticleers of the year.

