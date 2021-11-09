1 driver killed, 1 injured in crash near U.S. 52 in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Troopers are investigating a crash that left one driver dead and another hospitalized Tuesday morning in Florence.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2011 Honda sedan was traveling west on West Camp Branch Road near U.S. 52 as a 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling east on West Camp Branch Road. According to SCHP, the driver of the Honda crossed the centerline, striking the truck.

SCHP said the driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital.

Troopers also said the driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt; the driver of the truck was not.

SCHP has not identified either driver at this time.

