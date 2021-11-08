Winning $200K lotto ticket sold in Murrells Inlet, prize not yet claimed

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold at a Murrells Inlet grocery store last week, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the winner purchased the lucky ticket at Lowes Food #233 on Highway 707.

The winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers for the Thursday, Nov. 4, drawing were:

4 - 6 - 17 - 22 – 23 Power-Up: 2

The ticket holder matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. But because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the $200,000 prize has yet to be claimed. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For more information on claiming prizes, click here.

