Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

