Sheriff’s office: Person of interest in custody after victim stabbed multiple times in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it has a person of interest in custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

According to FCSO, deputies were called to West Pine Lake Road where they found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person’s condition has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

