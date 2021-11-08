Sheriff’s office: Person of interest in custody after victim stabbed multiple times in Florence
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it has a person of interest in custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon.
According to FCSO, deputies were called to West Pine Lake Road where they found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person’s condition has not been released at this time.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
