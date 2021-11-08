SC Christmas tree to arrive Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - It’s about to look a lot more like Christmas in downtown Columbia.

The Garden Club of Columbia says the official state Christmas tree is scheduled to be delivered to the front of the Statehouse around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The club will spend the next two weeks decorating the tree before the lights are officially turned on Nov. 21 at the annual Governor’s Carolighting celebration.

The annual ceremony will take place at the State House from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the tree lighting, it will feature performances from artists across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster will also deliver a message during the ceremony.

The tree sits every year by the corner of Gervais and Main streets on the north side of the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.