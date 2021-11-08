Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday, charged with felony child abuse for allegedly fracturing the skull of a child and causing other injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, Erika Hubbard, 24, of Hallmark Estates Drive in Salisbury, is accused of fracturing her child’s skull, femur, tibia, and three ribs. The injuries led to a skull hemorrhage, authorities said.

The incident occurred in June, according to the report. Hubbard was arrested at an address in China Grove on Friday.

The investigation began after a pediatrician who was seeing the young girl notified the Department of Social Services and the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The doctor had noted the infant’s “failure to thrive.” Subsequent x-rays revealed the injuries, investigators said.

Hubbard was charged after the determination was made that the injuries were due to “non-accidental trauma.”

Hubbard is out of jail on a bond of $20,000. Hubbard is due in court on Tuesday.

