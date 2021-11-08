N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager is in custody after a Halloween weekend shooting left a man dead in the Myrtle Beach area.

Police said Leo Watkins, 17, of Henderson, N.C., is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to authorities, the shooting is believed to have happened late on Oct. 29 or early the next morning along Shore Drive.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Patrick Smith, 49, of Marshville, N.C.

Smith died at a hospital from a gunshot wound on Oct. 31, the coroner’s office confirmed.

According to the initial incident report, officers were called around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 to the 900 block of Shore Drive in reference to an intoxicated man.

When they arrived, they found Smith laying on the sidewalk with a broken arm. At the time, the victim was responsive and told officers that he thought he was hit by a car. The initial report made no reference to Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police followed EMS to the hospital where the victim was taken to the operating room.

Watkins was identified as a suspect in the case and was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 5.

As of Monday afternoon, no bail has been set on Watkins’ charges.

