Marion County Sheriff’s Office recovers over $75K in stolen vehicles, equipment; 2 arrested

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people from Myrtle Beach are in custody after authorities said they were found in possession of thousands of dollars of stolen vehicles and equipment.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team recovered over $75,000 worth of stolen vehicles and equipment, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s not clear where the stolen items were found.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Ryan Corkum and 48-year-old Tammy Bilas in connection to the case.

Corkum faces several charges including possession/receiving stolen goods value of $10,000 or more, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center under a $74,250 surety bond.

Bilas faces two counts of possession/receiving stolen goods value of $10,000 or more, two counts of possession/receiving stolen goods value of $2,000 or less. She is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $14,250 surety bond.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

