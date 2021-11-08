Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a weekend shooting in Murrells Inlet.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley identified the suspect as 31-year-old Aaron Stephens Gruber.

Gruber is accused in a shooting that happened Saturday night on Crepe Myrtle Court.

Deputies said one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim’s current condition was not immediately known.

Gruber was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center Sunday on a $50,000 bond, online records show.

