Horry County Schools still looking to fill bus driver, interventionist vacancies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been nearly three months since school started in Horry County, and the district is still looking to fill vacancies for key positions.

Over the summer, WMBF News reported that Horry County Schools needed 100 school bus drivers, and months later that continues to be the case.

Horry County Schools said it still has about 100 bus driver vacancies.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County Schools offering $1,500 bonus for new, current school bus drivers

Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that the district will have another job fair from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 at North Myrtle Beach High School. She added that the bonuses for bus drivers is still in place. The district is offering a bonus of up to $1,5000 per semester for new and current drivers.

The school district is also continuing its search for interventionists to address learning loss after COVID-19 kept students in and out of the classroom.

With $125 million in federal funds, Horry County Schools wanted to use part of that to add 72 learning loss interventionists for math and English at all grade levels. According to the plan, the district wanted 31 reading/math learning loss interventionists for elementary schools, 15 math learning loss interventionists for middle schools, 15 reading learning loss interventionists for middle schools and 11 reading/math learning loss interventionists for high schools.

RELATED COVERAGE | HCS discusses how to distribute millions in American Rescue Plan funds, focus shifts to learning loss

Bourcier said the district currently has 29 interventionist vacancies, mainly in middle and high school math.

“We knew the positions would be tough to fill, especially the math positions. We compete with other school districts in our state and region for additional teachers,” Bourcier explained.

Anyone interested in applying for open positions at Horry County Schools can CLICK HERE .

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.