Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police investigate shooting in Longs area; 1 person hurt

((Source: KAUZ))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Bucks Creek Drive in the Longs area.

They said Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital. The person’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear if anyone has been taken into custody and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach
Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt in shooting in Murrells Inlet; 1 in custody
The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain...
Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in

Latest News

Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Ryan Corkum, Tammy Bilas
Marion County Sheriff’s Office recovers over $75K in stolen vehicles, equipment; 2 arrested
Erika Hubbard was charged with felony child abuse
Salisbury woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries