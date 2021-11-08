Horry County police investigate shooting in Longs area; 1 person hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Bucks Creek Drive in the Longs area.

They said Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital. The person’s condition has not been released.

It’s not clear if anyone has been taken into custody and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

