Hit-and-run crash leaves one dead on I-95 in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that left one dead in the Pee Dee.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on I-95 northbound near mile marker 196 in Dillon County.

Southern said a pedestrian, who was standing outside of a tow truck and assisting a disabled motorist, was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle fled after hitting both the pedestrian and the tow truck, according to troopers.

The name of the pedestrian killed was not immediately available.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

