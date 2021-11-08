Former altar boy files lawsuit claiming sexual abuse involving Myrtle Beach priest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston claiming that it failed to “police their priests.”

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 3 by a plaintiff listed as “John Doe.” The defendants are listed as the Diocese of Charleston and the Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston.

In the court documents, John Doe claims he was an altar boy in the early 1990s and served under Father Robert Kelly who was a priest St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach from 1990-1994.

“Father Kelly started grooming Plaintiff to engage in a sexual relationship when Plaintiff was a young altar boy at St. Andrews,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit went on to state that the sexual abuse happened to other altar boys who served at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church around the same time as the Plaintiff.

Kelly died in 2004, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims that the Diocese of Charleston was either aware or should have been aware of the improper sexual relationships that Kelly maintained before coming to or during his time at the church, which is owned, operated and maintained by the Diocese of Charleston and overseen by the Bishop.

“The Diocese and Bishop were complicit in facilitating a hunting field for young boys by pedophile priests which caused horrific damage to countless children, including the Plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims.

It also claimed that the Diocese allowed predatory priests to have unsupervised access to young boys which created the opportunity for some priests to groom and sexually abuse the young boys.

The lawsuit accuses the Diocese and Bishop of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy and negligent retention or supervision.

The plaintiff is asking for all actual, consequential and punitive damages that will be determined by a judge. The plaintiff also demands a jury trial in the case.

WMBF News has reached out to the Diocese of Charleston for a comment on the lawsuit, and it provided this statement: “We have received a copy of the lawsuit and are currently reviewing it. We will respond to the pleading in due time.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.