FIRST ALERT: Much warmer afternoons arrive through the week

Warmer weather continues to move-in
Warmer weather continues to move-in(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly weekend, we’re finally moving into a warmer weather pattern this week.

Looking at another cool start to Tuesday with most spots well into the 40s. We’ll quickly rebound though with most spots topping 70° Tuesday afternoon. The temperatures continue to trend warmer with the middle 70s looking likely by Thursday!

The clouds will begin to increase again late this week ahead of our next cold front. This system arrives Friday morning and brings just a few showers into the forecast. Rain chances quickly clear out Friday evening with more sunny weather for the weekend.

This next cold front will usher in another drop for the weekend. Afternoon highs drop into the upper 60s Saturday, barely hitting 60° by Sunday afternoon.

Another drop arrives this weekend
Another drop arrives this weekend(WMBF)

