Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

First lady Jill Biden speaks to parents, students, teachers and school staff during a visit to...
First lady Jill Biden speaks to parents, students, teachers and school staff during a visit to a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, to kick off a nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) — The Biden administration is encouraging local school districts to host clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to kids and information to parents on the benefits of the shots.

First lady Jill Biden and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, on Monday to launch a nationwide campaign to promote child vaccinations.

The school was the first to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

The visit came just days after federal regulators recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The White House says Biden will visit pediatric vaccination clinics across the country to encourage the shots.

