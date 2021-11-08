Submit a Tip
Crews work fuel spill on Highway 22 off-ramp in Conway area

Crews were dispatched to call involving fuel leaking from a dump truck on the off-ramp of Highway 22 onto Highway 905 around 9:35 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are at the scene of a fuel spill Monday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to a call involving fuel leaking from a dump truck on the off-ramp of Highway 22 onto Highway 905 around 9:35 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

