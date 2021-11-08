Crews work fuel spill on Highway 22 off-ramp in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are at the scene of a fuel spill Monday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to a call involving fuel leaking from a dump truck on the off-ramp of Highway 22 onto Highway 905 around 9:35 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.

