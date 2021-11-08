Submit a Tip
Business owners in Garden City start to clean up after weekend flooding from King Tides

Many businesses along the Grand Strand had to deal with flooding from King Tides this past weekend.(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many businesses along the Grand Strand had to deal with flooding from King Tides this past weekend.

At least twice a year, Ryan Swain and many other store owners in Garden City have to clean up washed out debris from floodwaters during King Tide season, which runs from October through December.

“It’s usually pretty manageable unless they come with a northeast wind or a low pressure system, both of which we had this weekend. That’s the reason it was so bad this weekend,” said Ryan Swaim, general manager of Dunes Realty.

Many stores boarded up their entryways with planks of wood and sand bags. Some even sealed up their doors with spray foam insulations.

All of the stores experience King Tides every year, but they each use different methods to avoid significant flood damage to their stores.

Garden City Grocery owner Paul Hoagland said cleaning up from floodwater comes with years of experience.

“We sealed all the doors yesterday [Saturday] before we closed, so it was just a little bit to clean up,” said Hoagland.

Not only are businesses having to deal with flooding, but also drivers that pass through the floodwaters.

“You drive through it and it also sends a wave to all the businesses that are down in this area and it will cause them to flood once again,” said Swaim.

Throughout the weekend, some businesses remained closed while employees cleaned up. For many, the high tides are just part of their work routine. But they can only hope that the damage doesn’t get worse.

Some business owners say they have asked the county to close down the roads before the water starts rising to alleviate flood damage and prevent cars from creating wake.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

