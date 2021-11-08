Submit a Tip
Biden team defends worker vaccine rule, wants cases combined

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccinations at all private employers of 100 workers or more has already hit a wall of opposition from Republican governors, state lawmakers and attorneys general.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace COVID-19 vaccination rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings Monday that one of the federal circuit courts should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear the cases.

At least 27 states plus several businesses and associations filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its mandate last week.

Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals halted the rule from taking effect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

