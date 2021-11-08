Woman with autism reported missing in Horry County, considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Police said Rebecca Stewart was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Backwoods Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

Stewart is autistic and considered endangered, according to HCPD.

Stewart was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black tank top, pink and white pajama shorts, and flip flops.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and 113 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Stewart’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

