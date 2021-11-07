Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC House to release its redistricting maps; Senate’s are out

South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate...
South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.

The House committee handling redistricting plans to meet Wednesday and will likely release its map for its redrawn 124 districts based on population growth and changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

A Senate committee released a proposed map of that chamber’s 46 districts last Thursday and plans a public hearing this Friday.

Both chambers have suggested they will hold early December special sessions to approve the state House and Senate maps, as well as a U.S. House map they will collaborate on.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain...
Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in
Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach
Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt in shooting in Murrells Inlet; 1 in custody
Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash
‘Strader Strong:’ Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash
The owners of Indigo Farms are worried.
Proposed routes for Carolina Bays extension could cut through farm on SC/NC state line

Latest News

.
Cherry Grove community preps for King Tides, flooding
Garden City businesses battle King Tides as roads go underwater Saturday
Garden City businesses battle King Tides as roads go underwater Saturday
.
Some Myrtle Beach employers waiting for state guidance on federal vaccine mandate
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for the second straight day as King Tides and...
Coastal flooding continues Sunday as King Tides push water on shore