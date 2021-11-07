Retired Surfside Beach police K-9 passes away
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 units.
The department announced K-9 Viking passed away Sunday, sharing photos of the dog on social media.
“Viking was a dedicated and focused police K-9, working to keep illegal drugs and criminals out of Surfside Beach,” the post read. “We miss him and hope that his retirement was enjoyable after a job well done! The men and women of the Surfside Beach Police Department thank you for your service, Viking. Rest in peace.”
