Retired Surfside Beach police K-9 passes away

The Surfside Beach Police Department announced Sunday that retired K-9 Viking passed away.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 units.

The department announced K-9 Viking passed away Sunday, sharing photos of the dog on social media.

“Viking was a dedicated and focused police K-9, working to keep illegal drugs and criminals out of Surfside Beach,” the post read. “We miss him and hope that his retirement was enjoyable after a job well done! The men and women of the Surfside Beach Police Department thank you for your service, Viking. Rest in peace.”

Posted by Surfside Beach Police Department Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, November 7, 2021

