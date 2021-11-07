Submit a Tip
Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach

(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a report of gunshots being fired in Myrtle Beach late Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers received reports about the incident in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard. The reports came following a fight, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was detained by security at a nearby restaurant immediately following the shooting. Officers then arrived and took the suspect into custody.

There is no risk to the public.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

