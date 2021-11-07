Garden City businesses battle King Tides as roads go underwater Saturday

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some businesses in Garden City were shut down early Saturday while dealing with high King Tides.

By around 9 a.m., officials said Atlantic Avenue was already beginning to flood at a quickening pace. A half-hour later, the avenue was completely underwater.

Despite calls from officials for drivers to not take the roads, pickup trucks and SUVs could be seen crossing the roads, while businesses struggled to keep water from causing any damage.

We are starting to see severe road flooding in Atlantic Avenue.



The road is completely under water.



I walked down the road and the water is above my ankle.



Businesses are worried that the water could reach their establishment.@JessicaDobsonWX @wmbfnews #severeweather pic.twitter.com/LhdGM5UQA4 — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) November 6, 2021

Even cars that parked earlier during the day got stuck due to the flooding, something residents and business owners in Garden City deal with on a yearly basis.

“I’m amazed how much there was,” said Jill Pirhalla, who lives in Garden City. ”I was expecting a little flooding but I wasn’t expecting it to be the whole entire road.”

Employees at nearby businesses brought sandbags to keep water from coming into the business and avoid any water damage.

“We’ve dealt with this before but I mean we have to stay busy and stay on top of this,” said Zack Hayslett, who works at one of those businesses.

Just down the road, store owner Debra Guglyemi did not let the flooding stop her from what was a busy day ahead.

“Which we had a wedding today and we are back there prepping while the water is getting closer and closer to our store,” said Guglyemi. “There are days that you have to close your store down. Because we don’t... like the road is flooded and nobody wants to get in.”

