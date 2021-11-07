FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding returns this morning, clear and dry trend begins tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an active start to the weekend weather wise, cool and calmer weather will settle into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Coastal flooding will still remain an issue for many coastal communities today as the King Tide pushes water over roadways in flood prone areas. A Coastal Flood Warning is in place until 1pm today for all of the Grand Strand coastline. Flooded roads, beach erosion, and breached sand dunes will be possible today.

Coastal Flood Warning (WMBF)

The good news is our forecast will continue to show signs of plenty of improvements. This means warmer and clearer weather is in sight, we just have to get through most of today before it arrives. Cool temperatures will persist today along with pesky overcast skies and a cool breeze. Highs today will struggle to make it out of the upper 50s for most. The back edge of the cloud cover probably won’t arrive until long after sunset, so the chances of seeing much sunshine today is very low. On top of that, a few lingers light showers and drizzle will be possible today.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, high pressure will begin to build back into the area. This means warmer temperatures, increasing sunshine, and much calmer weather is in store. Highs tomorrow will still be a bit cool, climbing into the mid 60s. Through the rest of the week, we’ll expect highs closer to the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

