Deputies: Robeson County man fatally shoots brother during dispute

Isaiah E. McNair
Isaiah E. McNair(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is in custody after authorities said he allegedly shot his brother during an argument.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Birdson Drive in Parkton at around 10:36 p.m. Saturday after reports of someone being shot. Officials said 29-year-old Issac McNair, of Parkton, was found dead when deputies arrived.

His brother, 21-year-old Isaiah McNair, was later arrested and in connection with his death. Isaiah McNair is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

He’s also charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Isaiah McNair is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond as of Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

