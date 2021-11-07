Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal flooding continues Sunday as King Tides push water on shore

Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for the second straight day as King Tides and...
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for the second straight day as King Tides and strong winds moved into the area.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents and businesses along the Grand Strand coast are seeing more coastal flooding Sunday as King Tides continue to push water onshore.

HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO? | SEND THEM TO US HERE

The Pawleys Island Police Department said causeways were closed as of around 9:45 a.m. Roads such as Myrtle Avenue had already seen water inundation earlier in the morning. Officials are asking people to stay off the island until tides recede.

In Myrtle Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue said one person was rescued from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in floodwaters on Shore Drive.

HCFR said it responded with crews from North Myrtle Beach to get the person out.

No injures were reported and the roadway will be closed until waters recede.

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in Garden City early Sunday where water was covering streets and roads in the area at around 9:45 a.m. Authoirties have also closed causeways in the Garden City area.

King tide flooding in Garden City.

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Shortly before going live, Jamie also captured how quickly the waters have been rising throughout the morning. A look at when the tide peaked showed inches of water heading to a business in Garden City around a half-hour later.

It never ceases to amaze me just how fast the water rises during these coastal flooding events. Taken in Garden City this morning.

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Over in Murrells Inlet, WMBF News was there when the goats of Goat Island were being fed earlier this morning. The MarshWalk once again saw flooding due to the high tides.

GOAT ISLAND DURING KING TIDE: The goat master just brought a table out for the goats on Goat Island during the King Tide. The King Tide has parts of the Marshwalk flooded again.

Posted by WMBF News on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain...
Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in
Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt in shooting in Murrells Inlet; 1 in custody
Police investigating report of shots fired in Myrtle Beach
Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash
‘Strader Strong:’ Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash
The owners of Indigo Farms are worried.
Proposed routes for Carolina Bays extension could cut through farm on SC/NC state line

Latest News

.
Cherry Grove community preps for King Tides, flooding
Garden City businesses battle King Tides as roads go underwater Saturday
Garden City businesses battle King Tides as roads go underwater Saturday
.
Some Myrtle Beach employers waiting for state guidance on federal vaccine mandate
.
Renovations on historic 9th Avenue North buildings expected to be complete in December