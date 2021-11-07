Coastal flooding continues Sunday as King Tides push water on shore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents and businesses along the Grand Strand coast are seeing more coastal flooding Sunday as King Tides continue to push water onshore.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said causeways were closed as of around 9:45 a.m. Roads such as Myrtle Avenue had already seen water inundation earlier in the morning. Officials are asking people to stay off the island until tides recede.

We are closing down the causeways for a while as high tide approaches. Please avoid the area. And do not drive through the flood water if coming off the island. pic.twitter.com/wr6wppTnwf — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 7, 2021

In Myrtle Beach, Horry County Fire Rescue said one person was rescued from a vehicle that had gotten stuck in floodwaters on Shore Drive.

HCFR said it responded with crews from North Myrtle Beach to get the person out.

No injures were reported and the roadway will be closed until waters recede.

At 9:37 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported vehicle in floodwater call on Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach.



Responding with NMB Rescue crews, one person was rescued from the vehicle without injury.



The roadway will be closed until the tide recedes.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/h4wfTjw9Qx — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 7, 2021

WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in Garden City early Sunday where water was covering streets and roads in the area at around 9:45 a.m. Authoirties have also closed causeways in the Garden City area.

King tide flooding in Garden City. Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Shortly before going live, Jamie also captured how quickly the waters have been rising throughout the morning. A look at when the tide peaked showed inches of water heading to a business in Garden City around a half-hour later.

It never ceases to amaze me just how fast the water rises during these coastal flooding events. Taken in Garden City this morning. Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Looks like the tide has now peaked in Garden City. Based on high water marks, looks like it was at least as high as yesterday and likely a tad higher. #SCwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/UjFjzTejDI — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) November 7, 2021

Over in Murrells Inlet, WMBF News was there when the goats of Goat Island were being fed earlier this morning. The MarshWalk once again saw flooding due to the high tides.

GOAT ISLAND DURING KING TIDE: The goat master just brought a table out for the goats on Goat Island during the King Tide. The King Tide has parts of the Marshwalk flooded again. Posted by WMBF News on Sunday, November 7, 2021

