Coastal Carolina ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) center, celebrates with Coastal Carolina safety...
Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi (41) center, celebrates with Coastal Carolina safety Enock Makonzo (43) after Makonzo recovered a fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football remains ranked for the 22nd straight week.

The Chanticleers checked in at No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday. It’s down one spot from last week after the Chants’ 28-8 road win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Coastal also came in at No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but did not appear in the College Football Playoff Committee’s first set of rankings released last week. The committee’s new rankings will be released Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 team after the Bulldogs defeated Missouri. Cincinatti, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon all rounded out the top five in that order.

Louisiana-Lafayette also remained at No. 24, two weeks after the Ragin’ Cajuns clinched their spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

The Chants return to Brooks Stadium on Saturday to take on Georgia State in the team’s homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

