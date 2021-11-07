Submit a Tip
51-year-old killed after truck collides with tree in Darlington County

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to officials.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 401 near Hoffmeyer Road.

Southern said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on the highway when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the driver as 51-year-old Thomas Anthony Flowers, of Darlington.

