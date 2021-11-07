20-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened just outside the city limits of Darlington at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Hardee identified the victim as a 20-year-old man from Darlington, but their name was not immediately released.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
