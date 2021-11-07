Submit a Tip
20-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened just outside the city limits of Darlington at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Hardee identified the victim as a 20-year-old man from Darlington, but their name was not immediately released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

