‘Strader Strong:’ Horry County community unites for student who survived serious motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County community showed up in big numbers tonight for a fundraiser benefiting a St. James High School student who survived a motorcycle crash Halloween night.

Max Strader’s family describes the SJHS senior and member of the school’s marching band as a dependable person.

“At work, he would always help me when I would get stuck on some things,” said Dallas Ramp, a fellow SJHS student and co-worker of Strader.

Strader was riding his motorcycle last Sunday when he collided with another vehicle. He lost one of his legs as a result of the crash.

Staff at Outside Alive Farms hosted Halloween-themed events Friday night to support Strader and his family. While the event was free to attend, donations were accepted to go toward his medical needs.

The unique fundraiser includes live music, a campfire experience and a haunted trail - which has Strader’s own personal touch.

“Max helped with a lot of the stuff,” said Jason Burzler, of Outside Alive Farms. “So we’re just hoping to bring people out so they can make some donations when they come there.”

Max’s father and stepmother, Jason and Rachel Strader, said they’re grateful to see the business and community members coming together to help.

”There’s multiple surgeries a week and physical therapy already going on,” Jason said. “But he’s already going up and down the hall with a walker by himself.”

“If it was another child that this happened to Max would be here in a heartbeat,” Rachel said.

Outside Alive Farms will be hosting a second fundraiser for Strader and his family Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

Family and friends have also set up a GoFundMe page which has raised over $20,000 as of Saturday morning.

