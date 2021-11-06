Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt in shooting in Murrells Inlet; 1 in custody

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to Crepe Myrtle Court where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities took one person in custody in relation to the shooting.

The condition of the victim and the suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101.

