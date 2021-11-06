King Tides cause flooding concerns along the Grand Strand ahead of more rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal areas in the Grand Strand are being hit with flooding from King Tides, with a forecast calling for more rain over the weekend looming.

The tides began rolling in on Thursday and are expected to recede by Monday. It has residents in the Cherry Grove area already preparing.

FIRST ALERT | Coastal Flood Watch now in effect, wind and rain increase through Saturday

Some streets in North Myrtle Beach began flooding with roads beginning to become closed off. City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said the city is asking drivers should avoid flooded roads and proceed with caution.

“We’ll tell people definitely if you think you can drive on those streets, don’t if they’re cut off, there’s a reason for that, and that is to protect you from getting stuck and potentially drowning in your vehicle,” says Dowling.

King Tides also bring the risk of flooding damage and erosion to the beach areas, lessening the natural barrier to block flooding.

“It just means the high tide is a bit higher than normal,” said Thomas Bell, spokesman for the Horry County Emergency Management Division. “So generally when you’re talking about our coastal areas along the ocean anywhere that is susceptible to an emendation from the sea, we’ll typically see that happen during these tides.”

Meanwhile, residents who are no strangers to flooding from King Tides say they take precautions like moving their cars, staying indoors and avoiding driving when possible.

“And the roads become flooded as you can see,” said Clayton Faircloth. “That’s why they have these 5 miles-per-hour signs on these floods roads, that’s especially what you got. We’re used to it.”

The worst of the flooding is expected to be prevalent Saturday and Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.