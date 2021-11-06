Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in

The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain...
The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain and King Tides on Saturday.(Pawleys Island PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flooding was reported in some Grand Strand communities Saturday morning as King Tides and rain set into the area.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said it’s closing causeways due to flooding. Those who live on the island are asked to stay home and keep off the roads. The creekside high tide is at around 10:15 .m.

WMBF News reporter Natasha Lagurerre was in Garden City where she began to see flooding on Atlantic Avenue, with water up to her ankle. Video from the area shows the road completely underwater.

WMBF News was also live at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk at around 9:30 a.m., where parts of the boardwalk were covered with water. It did appear the goats of Goat Island were moved ahead of the tide coming in.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was live in the Cherry Grove area around 10 a.m. where some streets were also flooded within 15 minutes.

In Myrtle Beach, tides could be seen coming onto the beach from a pair of our Skycams.

If you have photos from this morning’s tides, you can share them here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind and rain increase through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Flood Watch now in effect, wind and rain increase through Saturday
Christopher James Newman
Myrtle Beach man charged with 15 counts in child porn investigation
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected late Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally...
Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks

Latest News

.
Cherry Grove community preps for King Tides, flooding
.
Renovations on historic 9th Avenue North buildings expected to be complete in December
.
Some Myrtle Beach employers waiting for state guidance on federal vaccine mandate
.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend