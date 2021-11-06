Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flooding was reported in some Grand Strand communities Saturday morning as King Tides and rain set into the area.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said it’s closing causeways due to flooding. Those who live on the island are asked to stay home and keep off the roads. The creekside high tide is at around 10:15 .m.

We are shutting down the causeways now due to excessive flooding. If you are on the island please stay home for a while. Please keep clear of the area. Creekside high tide is 10:15. pic.twitter.com/NfcHcRFStA — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 6, 2021

WMBF News reporter Natasha Lagurerre was in Garden City where she began to see flooding on Atlantic Avenue, with water up to her ankle. Video from the area shows the road completely underwater.

We are starting to see severe road flooding in Atlantic Avenue.



The road is completely under water.



I walked down the road and the water is above my ankle.



Businesses are worried that the water could reach their establishment.@JessicaDobsonWX @wmbfnews #severeweather pic.twitter.com/LhdGM5UQA4 — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) November 6, 2021

WMBF News was also live at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk at around 9:30 a.m., where parts of the boardwalk were covered with water. It did appear the goats of Goat Island were moved ahead of the tide coming in.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was live in the Cherry Grove area around 10 a.m. where some streets were also flooded within 15 minutes.

In Myrtle Beach, tides could be seen coming onto the beach from a pair of our Skycams.

The tide is nearly reaching the dunes across Myrtle Beach. If you look closely, you can see beach erosion taking place where the waves are breaking on the shore. #scwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/9bylVm4P4E — Jessica Dobson (@JessicaDobsonWX) November 6, 2021

