FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and unpleasant weather this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful area of low pressure will move off the shores of the Carolinas this weekend bring gusty winds, scattered showers and cool temperatures to the area. King Tides will also bring the risk of dangerous coastal flooding including beach erosion and minor street flooding to low lying and flood prone areas.

Impacts This Weekend (WMBF)

This morning’s King Tides have already shown signs of beach erosion. Tomorrow morning’s high tide is actually set to be a little higher than today’s, and could once again lead to coastal flooding to flood prone areas.

Coastal Flood Watch (WMBF)

An area of low pressure that is developing off the southeastern coast of the US has made the forecast this weekend quite challenging, and could potentially add more impacts to what is already set to be a messy and active weekend of weather. Wind gusts have already been reaching speeds of up to 30-35 mph along the beaches. These winds could increase slightly as the day progresses

Wind Gust Forecast (WMBF)

Off and on showers will also continue through the weekend. Rainfall totals will amount to about an inch or less. Most that falls will be light or fall in the form of drizzle or mist. Some heavier showers could move in later this afternoon and into this evening. This will cause lingering showers for tomorrow morning, with temperatures in the 50s for highs once again tomorrow. We do start to see a drying trend gradually through tomorrow afternoon and evening, as the area of low pressure moves out of the region. This will lend way to a sunnier and drier start to the work week.

Active Weather This Weekend (WMBF)

