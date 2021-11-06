Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Coastal flooding and unpleasant weather this weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A powerful area of low pressure will move off the shores of the Carolinas this weekend bring gusty winds, scattered showers and cool temperatures to the area. King Tides will also bring the risk of dangerous coastal flooding including beach erosion and minor street flooding to low lying and flood prone areas.

Impacts This Weekend
Impacts This Weekend(WMBF)

This morning’s King Tides have already shown signs of beach erosion. Tomorrow morning’s high tide is actually set to be a little higher than today’s, and could once again lead to coastal flooding to flood prone areas.

Coastal Flood Watch
Coastal Flood Watch(WMBF)

An area of low pressure that is developing off the southeastern coast of the US has made the forecast this weekend quite challenging, and could potentially add more impacts to what is already set to be a messy and active weekend of weather. Wind gusts have already been reaching speeds of up to 30-35 mph along the beaches. These winds could increase slightly as the day progresses

Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WMBF)

Off and on showers will also continue through the weekend. Rainfall totals will amount to about an inch or less. Most that falls will be light or fall in the form of drizzle or mist. Some heavier showers could move in later this afternoon and into this evening. This will cause lingering showers for tomorrow morning, with temperatures in the 50s for highs once again tomorrow. We do start to see a drying trend gradually through tomorrow afternoon and evening, as the area of low pressure moves out of the region. This will lend way to a sunnier and drier start to the work week.

Active Weather This Weekend
Active Weather This Weekend(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind and rain increase through Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Flood Watch now in effect, wind and rain increase through Saturday
Christopher James Newman
Myrtle Beach man charged with 15 counts in child porn investigation
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected late Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend
In this photo made with a 12-1/2 inch telescope and provided by Johnny Horne, the totally...
Longest lunar eclipse of the century is in 2 weeks

Latest News

.
Cherry Grove community preps for King Tides, flooding
.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal Flood Watch now in effect, wind and rain increase through Saturday
The Pawleys Island Police Department said it is closing causeways after flooding caused by rain...
Flooding reported in the Grand Strand as tides, rain set in
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast