Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Darlington County
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to officials.
Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 401 near Hoffmeyer Road.
Southern said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling north on the highway when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
No other details were immediately available.
