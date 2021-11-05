Submit a Tip
Scott: 'We won't stand' for Biden Administration's vaccine mandate

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal vaccine mandate that would affect approximately 80 million workers.(Adam Mintzer)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott joined 41 of his Senate colleagues in an effort to nullify a new federal vaccine mandate that would affect approximately 80 million workers.

A release from Scott’s office states the senators hope to use the Congressional Review Act to eliminate the rule announced Thursday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which would mandate that workers at private businesses with more than 100 employees either be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face weekly COVID-19 tests.

“President Biden is placing an undue burden on business and workers who have already faced so many difficulties throughout the pandemic,” Scott said. “This is a time when we should be working together to get our economy going again—not tearing people from their livelihoods. Forcing a federal mandate on Americans will only decrease trust in our nation’s vaccines and harm small businesses just as they are getting back on their feet. My colleagues and I will not stand for what is simply another Washington power-grab.”

The Republican lawmaker said the rule threatens to worsen the current labor shortage and further disrupt supply chains.

Scott called the mandate “unacceptable” and said it “warrants review by Congress.”

OSHA implemented the rule through an Emergency Temporary Standard, Scott’s office says.

The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to overturn certain federal agency regulations and actions through a joint resolution of disapproval, Scott’s office says. If a joint resolution of disapproval is approved by both houses of Congress and signed by the president, or if Congress successfully overrides a presidential veto, the rule would be invalidated.

Scott’s release states that fellow South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham also joined in the disapproval of the mandate.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Thursday that blocked state agencies from implementing or enforcing a vaccine mandate.

According to the governor’s office, additionally, the order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“We have been stunned at the overreach of the Biden Administration,” McMaster said earlier on Thursday. “Stunned is the word. I have never seen a president go out of bounds as much, out of bounds of the law, as this one.”

McMaster called vaccine mandates from the White House “blatantly unconstitutional” and said on Twitter they “are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs.”

