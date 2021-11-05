S.C. attorney general, four other states begin court proceedings against OSHA vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina attorney general and other attorneys general have taken the first step in challenging the OSHA vaccine mandate and deadline.

The federal government announced new vaccine requirements on Thursday for companies that employ more than 100 people.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says approximately 84 million U.S. workers will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. OSHA says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined the attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Utah, along with six businesses, and filed a Petition of Review with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“Unlike the Biden Administration, the Judges with whom our Petition has been filed will consider the Constitution,” Wilson said. “The President is flouting the rule of law to engage in federal overreach at its worst. He has little regard for the constitutional liberties of our citizens.”

A court motion is expected to be filed at a later date.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also issued an executive order on Thursday following the vaccine deadline announcement.

The executive order bars any state cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate. The prohibition applies to the 19 state agencies that make up the governor’s cabinet.

According to the governor’s office, additionally, the order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.