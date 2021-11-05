Report: James Madison University accepts invite to join Sun Belt Conference

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WMBF) - The final piece to the Sun Belt Conference’s expansion puzzle is now reportedly fitting into place.

According to a report from WMBF sister station WHSV, James Madison University has accepted an invite to join the league per a school spokesperson.

An official announcement is expected to be made at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

It comes after JMU received state approval for the move, in which Virginia’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission granted them unanimous approval. The Dukes would be heading to the Sun Belt from the Colonial Athletic Association.

WHSV also reports the move would begin on July 1, 2022, for all sports except football, according to university officials. The Dukes currently play football at the FCS level, but they’re required to undergo a transition period before making the jump to the higher FBS level that the Sun Belt competes in. That transition is expected to be completed by 2023 at the earliest.

JMU would join Southern Mississippi, Marshall and Old Dominion in the Sun Belt’s expansion and be the league’s 16th school - and would be the 14th to bring its football program.

