One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting, police investigating

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.(Generic Image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

Police received reports that a person was undergoing treatment at a local hospital for a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m., according to MBPD.

Officers later found a vehicle that had damage consistent with gunfire. Police said their investigation indicates the shooting happened near 3rd Avenue North and Cedar Street.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

