Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Nightclub shooting leaves one injured in Mullins

One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Mullins, according to police.
One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Mullins, according to police.(File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Mullins, according to police.

Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said the shooting happened at the Lounge Social Club on W. Front Street.

The victim was shot in the leg, Bethea confirmed, adding the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solar panel sales in South Carolina.
‘Biggest financial mistake I’ve ever made’: Horry County residents grapple with bad solar panel deals
Heavy rain, gusty winds expected late Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Strong coastal storm expected this weekend
Upstate animal control officers are assisting dozens of animals after they were rescued from a...
85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in S.C. home, deputies say
A joint investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement into an alleged criminal...
Feds charge 9 reputed gang members with drug trafficking, weapons crimes after joint investigation in Florence
Gov. McMaster
‘Tremendously happy’: McMaster’s free technical college announcement welcome news for HGTC president

Latest News

.
South Carolina Pecan fest returns to Florence this weekend
The second annual Portside Fall Fest & Craft Fair is happening this weekend.
Family-friendly festival in Myrtle Beach to raise money for three charities
Festival organizers said Keith Urban will take the stage at next year’s festival. (Source:...
Keith Urban announced as headliner for CCMF 2022
Portside Fall Fest & Craft Fair
Portside Fall Fest & Craft Fair