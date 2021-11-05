Nightclub shooting leaves one injured in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Mullins, according to police.

Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said the shooting happened at the Lounge Social Club on W. Front Street.

The victim was shot in the leg, Bethea confirmed, adding the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

